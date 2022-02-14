Advertisement

JMU women’s basketball dominated by Towson

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes fell to the Tigers 87-67.

The Dukes fall to 11-11 overall and 7-4 in conference play. Senior Madison Green recorded a career-high 21 points, shooting six-for-eight from long range. Teammate Brianna Tinsley added 16 points while Kiki Jefferson had thirteen.

James Madison and Towson were separated by two points at the half. In the second half, the Tigers outscored the Dukes by 44-26. Towson dominated the boards, outrebounding the Dukes 41-25. Towson scored 49 bench points while the Dukes only scored four.

The Dukes are back in action on Friday as they face Northeastern on the road.

