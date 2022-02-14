Local flower shop preps for busy Valentine’s Day after building fire

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For Valentine’s Day 2022, a Staunton flower shop is filling holiday orders with the support of the community.

“It has been overwhelming. I have actually seen people I haven’t seen in years,” Luanne Goodloe said.

The Rask Florist building, located in downtown Staunton, caught fire in early February. The team was forced to move everything they could salvage, just weeks before one of their busiest days of the year. They called out to the community for vases and many answered.

“People have driven from Harrisonburg, Massanutten just all over the place, coming to deliver vases for us,” Goodloe said. “I met a lady that brought 90 vases from her neighborhood. It is just things like that that make our hearts feel good.”

The flower shop is now operating out of another location in Staunton, on Springhill Road.

“We do a lot of vases ahead of time, it has been a little bit different this year because we are trying to adjust to a new place,” Goodloe said.

With the holiday Monday, employees have been working around the clock.

“Roses have been in a shortage so we have been very lucky to get roses. We are going to do a special, cash and carry. People are just going to walk in, we will wrap it and go,” the flower shop owner said.

They may take a break on Tuesday, but Goodloe wants everyone to know they are still open.

“Just give us a call and come by. We are 835 Springhill Rd., right across from the Queen City Brewing,” she said.

Rask Florist is still accepting donations of vases. You can drop them off at the new location or at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.

