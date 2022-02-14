Advertisement

Massanutten Regional Library offering free COVID tests Tuesday

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Regional Library Central branch in downtown Harrisonburg will be offering free Covid-19 at home rapid tests kits for curbside pickup Tuesday, February 15  through Thursday February 17th from 9:30 a.m. until each day while supplies last.

There is a two-kit limit per person. Those interested are asked to pull up in front of the library where the book drop is and a staff member will deliver a kit/kits to them during those hours.

MRL initially did a soft-rollout of test kits in late January and early February by offering them for pickup on their website. About 500 kits have been distributed through this procedure since then.

MRL is trying to get tests to those who need it most, including area folks who are showing symptoms, recently had a Covid exposure, or are protecting vulnerable family members.

More information on getting the community tested can be found here.

