Rockingham County school board discusses COVID mitigation strategies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board met Monday, and among other items on the agenda, discussed the school division’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies and potential changes.

The school board is set to reconsider the issue of masks in schools at its next meeting February 28, but on Monday the board discussed potential changes to its existing COVID mitigation strategies and changes that may be made if mask wearing becomes optional.

According to the division’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 82 active cases among students and staff throughout the division as of Monday.

With cases around the area declining and potential masking changes on the horizon, the board could limit contact tracing to outbreaks where there are three or more connected cases in schools.

“If we’re now focusing on outbreaks rather than contact tracing every close contact then it’s really important that we understand that parental rights come also with the responsibility to let the school know when a student is positive,” said Dr. Oskar Scheikl, Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.

“We’ve had some issues with that on occasion where students came to school knowing they were COVID positive and that puts people at risk,” Scheikl said.

Scheikl said one factor the board will consider when it comes to mitigation strategies is the level of vaccination among students.

“The vaccination rate in Rockingham County is significantly lower for students than it is in the state in general or compared to the city for example, so vaccination isn’t at a level where we can say now we’re good because everyone is vaccinated,” he said.

Scheikl adds that the board will discuss potential mitigation measures can be added so that others can be relaxed.

The board also went over two drafts for the 2022-2023 school calendar and heard a budget proposal, then established a committee to evaluate the potential adoption of the Ramsey Education Program that will help students learn about economics and personal finance.

“Econ and personal finance is something we’ve focused on more over the last few years to make sure students have those skills and abilities to manage their personal finances, we need to make sure students learn those key life skills, and this is one of them so this Ramsey program looks really promising but that’s not a decision we just make at Central Office,” said Scheikl.

The school board meeting started at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.

