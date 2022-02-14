Sheriff’s office: No known threat following modified lockdown at WMHS

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday, Wilson Memorial High School (WMHS) received information regarding a video that had been shared to WMHS’s students’ cell phones.

The video contained language regarding a potential threat to an unknown school. There was no specific mention of any particular school and no other information was provided.

Although the video was discovered by students at WMHS, authorities say it does not appear to be targeting a particular Augusta County School.

Out of an abundance of caution, the ACSO and the superintendent’s office placed the schools within the Wilson Complex Center on a modified lockdown. Additional deputies were moved into the area, and an increased law enforcement presence was on location during dismissal.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the origin of the video. Additional information will be released when it is available. At this time, there are no known threats to any Augusta County Schools.

