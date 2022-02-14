Staunton leaders disappointed after bill allowing Augusta County Courthouse referendum advances

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In Staunton, some city leaders are expressing their disappointment after a Virginia House of Delegates committee voted to pass House Bill 902, which would allow a referendum for Augusta County citizens to vote whether or not to keep the Augusta County Courthouse in the city.

The bill passed through the House of Delegates Committee on Counties, Cities, and Towns earlier in the week. If the bill is passed, a vote on the courthouse would be held in November. The county voted in 2016 to keep the courthouse in Staunton, and that decision was meant to last until 2026.

“With this legislation, I think that it’s overturning the will of the voters from the referendum in 2016, and if they can just overturn a referendum at this point, to me I think that that means they could do that at any time and so what’s the point of even having that legislation on the book,” said Amy Darby, a member of the Staunton City Council.

“The first referendum had an overwhelming majority vote, almost two-thirds of the citizens who voted, voted to keep the courthouse in Staunton,” added Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes.

Because of a show cause order from the commonwealth, Augusta County either has to renovate the courthouse to align with state requirements or find a new space.

Both localities say they want to make sure people are happy with the outcome, and the City of Staunton hopes to work with Augusta County in the future to find a solution.

“Let’s come up with a plan that will work for everyone and let’s discuss all possibilities whether it’s consolidation, whether it’s purchasing a building together whatever will work for the betterment of not only Augusta County but Staunton, all of us as a whole,” said Mayor Oakes.

Oakes said one major reason she hopes to keep the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton is because of the historical significance of the current building.

“The Augusta County Courthouse has been around since 1755. It started out as a log cabin, and it’s been the county’s seat in the city of Staunton for almost 300 years, so to lose the county seat... it’s more than just the building per se. You’re losing a part of history,” she said.

House Bill 902 will now progress to the full House of Delegates.

