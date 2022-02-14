Temperatures on the rise ahead of a strong cold front late week

**A reminder that spring wildfire season starts February 1st in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

MONDAY (Valentine’s Day): For the evening, clear skies and temperatures falling into the teens. Even after some melting during the day there will be some icy patches tonight. Frigid overnight with lows ranging from 7 to 12 degrees across our West Virginia locations. Low to mid teens for the Valley. Winds remain light tonight.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 20s. Sunny for the day and chilly, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and it will feel chilly. Plenty of snow melt for the day.

Cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and staying clear. Clear and cold throughout the night with overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds as temperatures rise quickly. A pleasant day. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s but it will feel quite cool because we will be breezy through the day. Gusts at times can top 20-25mph.

Clouds continue to increase Wednesday evening as temperatures fall into the 40s. Chilly overnight with cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s. Staying rather breezy for the night.

THURSDAY: Temperatures feeling chilly to start the day as they will be in the 40s and clouds. Still breezy for the day with the strongest winds starting to come in by the evening. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s. Dry for the morning and then rain for the afternoon and evening hours with showers continuing through the night. Right now we’re looking at around 0.50″ of rain.

Wind continues to increase for the evening with the strongest wind after sunset into Friday morning. Wind gusts 40-55mph possible. Temperatures in the evening stay steady and even may rise a degree or two ahead of the next cold front. Rain tapers off before sunrise Friday. Eventually into early Thursday morning, the cold front crosses, we dry out and temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Depending on the timing of our cold front, highs will likely be in the morning, in the low to mid 40s and hold steady for a few hours before cooling. Staying breezy for the day and feeling quite chilly. Chilly with afternoon temperatures in the 30s. Clear skies overnight and turning very cold with temperatures falling into the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. A pleasant day overall with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees as temperatures rebound nicely.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and partly cloudy. More sunshine for the afternoon and pleasant with highs near 50. Mostly clear overnight and cold with overnight lows in the low 30s.

