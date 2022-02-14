VDOT asks for input on Valley Avenue improvements

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a brief online survey available February 14-28, 2022.

This study is being conducted by VDOT, in partnership with the City of Winchester and the Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

VDOT is seeking public feedback on a transportation study assessing potential improvements on Route 11 (Valley Avenue) between Middle Road and Bellview Avenue.

Participants will be polled on their use and concerns related to the corridor as it is structured currently, then asked to rate the study team’s recommendations.

The focus of this study is to assess historical crashes on Route 11 and identify ways to improve safety. Access management is being reviewed along with multimodal accessibility needs for bike, pedestrian and transit access.

The study seeks to recommend solutions where appropriate to improve upon these needs, which were identified in the Virginia Statewide Transportation Plan, VTrans.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish. VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more about this study by clicking here.

Study materials include a presentation and executive summary, as well as an online survey available through February 28, 2022.

Community input received through this survey will help the study team further refine and finalize potential improvements. The study partners may consider the recommendations for possible advancement through future local, regional, state and federal transportation funding programs.

This study is being conducted as part of a new program, Project Pipeline, created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia, according to VDOT.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.