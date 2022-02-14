Advertisement

VDOT urges drivers to exercise caution during late night and morning travels

(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Snowfall totals vary across the Shenandoah Valley, but VDOT is urging drivers to exercise caution during travels overnight and into Monday, Feb. 14.

Snow arrived in the early morning hours, bringing anywhere from one to three inches of snow. In a press release, VDOT said they brined roads on Friday, Feb. 11.

As of 5 p.m., all interstate and primary roads were reported in clear conditions with minor conditions in several counties, VDOT said.

They said drivers should be alert for refreezing on wet roads.

“Drive defensively, use caution and always buckle up,” the release said.

Road conditions as of 5 p.m. on Friday are as follows:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Clear conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Secondary roads – Minor conditions in Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties. Clear conditions in Highland, Frederick, and Clarke counties. That means the pavement is mostly bare, except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush.

You can visit Virginia’s Traffic Information website for more on road conditions. You can also download the 511 app for android or iOS.

