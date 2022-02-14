A very cold Monday

**A reminder that spring wildfire season starts February 1st in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

MONDAY (Valentine’s Day): Starting out the day with a mix of sun and clouds and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. We will keep a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and staying cold with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s. Feeling very cold with wind chills in the single digits in the morning, rising into the teens and 20s throughout the day. Watch for slick spots on roads and sidewalks. With temperatures staying cold, don’t expect much snow melting.

For the evening, skies will turn completely clear with temperatures falling into the 20s. If you have Valentine’s Day plans, it will be very cold and note untreated roads will refreeze and sidewalks will turn icy again. Frigid overnight with lows in the low to mid teens. Winds will lighten up in the evening as wind chills will be only a few degrees cooler than the actual temperature.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 20s. Keeping plenty of sunshine around which will help raise temperatures into the low to mid 40s as it will feel chilly. More snow melt for the day, most of it should be melted by the end of the day.

Cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s under mostly clear skies. Mostly clear skies throughout the night and turning very cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Clouds will increase as we go through the day and chilly. Breezy for the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chilly overnight with cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures feeling chilly to start the day as they will be in the 40s. Our next system will pass through the area, bringing periods of rain throughout the day. Make sure to have the umbrella for the day. This will be a decent rain event as right now, we could be looking at 0.5-1.5″ of rain, isolated totals up to 2″. Stay tuned though, plenty of things can change. Feeling pleasant with temperatures in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some lingering rain showers into the overnight with a cold front swinging through. Cold overnight with lows into the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. We will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of sun for the afternoon. Chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clear skies overnight and turning very cold with temperatures falling into the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. A pleasant day overall with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees as temperatures rebound nicely.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.