Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash is Rockingham County

(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 6:46 a.m. along Route 602 (East Point Road) near Route 636 (Bethel Church Road) in Rockingham County.

VSP says a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Rte. 602 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2019 Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge, 47-year-old David L. Chiang of Shenandoah, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. VSP says Chiang was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep, a 28-year-old male, of Shenandoah, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 37-year-old male, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. VSP confirms the male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP GENERIC
Pedestrian struck and killed in Stuarts Draft
Kaitlynn Nicole Nicholas, 23, of Harrisonburg was charged for second degree murder and use of a...
Harrisonburg woman charged in Fairfax County murder
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is looking for a new executive director...
United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County executive director stepping down after eight years

Latest News

Rask Florist relocated to another shop in Staunton after the fire.
Local flower shop preps for busy Valentine’s Day after building fire
Morning Weather Forecast Feb 14
Morning Weather Forecast Feb 14
Birthdays and Anniversaries 2/14/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 2/14/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 2/13/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 2/13/2022