VSP investigating fatal crash is Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 6:46 a.m. along Route 602 (East Point Road) near Route 636 (Bethel Church Road) in Rockingham County.

VSP says a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Rte. 602 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2019 Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge, 47-year-old David L. Chiang of Shenandoah, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. VSP says Chiang was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep, a 28-year-old male, of Shenandoah, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 37-year-old male, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. VSP confirms the male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

