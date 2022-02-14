Wrapping up this weekend’s winter weather

(WHSV) - Another wintry system impacted the area this weekend bringing several inches of snow across the area.

Leading up to the wintry weather, temperatures were very pleasant. Saturday’s high temperatures were in the 50s. However, a cold front made its way into the area along with the wintry system Saturday night. Some places in West Virginia strictly saw snow, but most areas especially the Valley started off with rain.

A changeover from rain to snow was underway after midnight as cold air continued to fill in. Areas to the south saw the latest changeover in the area. By the early morning, a steady snow was falling and accumulating. Snow persisted through the morning and lightened up by the afternoon.

The highest snow totals were in Pendleton, southern Shenandoah, Rockingham and Page counties. Most areas between US 33 and Corridor H received 2-5″ of snow, which was more than expected. Cold air was in these areas early on in the night with a consistent, steady snow falling. Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro saw the opposite. These areas received 1-3″ of snow despite the having the most snow forecasted. So what happened?

Commonly with wintry systems, there can be dry slots. Dry slots situated themselves over Augusta County and Staunton for a chunk of the overnight. Along with dry slots being present, temperatures took longer to drop below freezing. A dry slot is an area of dry air that fills into the weather system typically in southeastern portions of a storm.

Satellite and radar just after 4 AM Sunday, notice the hole in the snow. Even some broken clouds detected.

Here’s a look at reported snow totals from the National Weather Service and our weather watchers:

Highest totals in Pendleton, Shenandoah, and Rockingham counties. Lowest totals in Staunton and Augusta County.

Also, check out these photos:

