15-week abortion ban passes W.Va. House, onto Senate

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has overwhelmingly passed a measure that would ban most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The measure advanced Tuesday on a 81 - 18 vote.

It moves to the Senate for further consideration.

West Virginia’s current threshold is 20 weeks.

If passed, the new law would make an exception for severe abnormality and medical emergency.

Republicans defeated a Democrat amendment that would have made an exception for rape and incest.

The proposed, 15-week ban on abortion largely mirrors a disputed law in Mississippi.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the Mississippi case in December.

A decision is expected later this year.

