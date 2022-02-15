Advertisement

Bridgewater College looks toward healing after campus tragedy

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - It has been two weeks since the tragedy that shook the Bridgewater College campus and community, but they are starting the healing process, slowly.

In a statement, Bridgewater College spokesperson Logan Bogert said the following:

“As we work toward healing, each of us may take those steps at difference paces. We do not currently have any future memorials planned, but we are still working together to care for and support one another. We continue to have counseling sessions for students and staff as we begin to heal from the events that took place on our campus.”

Students say that Bridgewater College has provided resources and places of comfort they can go to help them cope.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Waynesboro Police Department safely located Charleigh Paluszak Monday, Feb. 14. She had...
Waynesboro PD: Missing girl found safe
VSP investigating fatal crash is Rockingham County
VSP GENERIC
Pedestrian struck and killed in Stuarts Draft
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs his first bill into law to assist dairy farmers. The...
Virginia governor signs first bill into law patroned by Shenandoah Valley lawmaker
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County school board votes 3-2 to continue masking

Latest News

People around the valley continuing to have issues with the VEC
People around the valley continuing to have issues with the VEC
Velocity Urgent Care coming to Harrisonburg
Velocity Urgent Care coming to Harrisonburg
Valley activists gather to discuss updated marijuana legislation
Valley activists gather to discuss updated marijuana legislation
Bridgewater College looks toward healing after campus tragedy
Bridgewater College looks toward healing after campus tragedy
Local law enforcement continues investigation into potential school threats
Local law enforcement continues investigation into potential school threats