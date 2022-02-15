Bridgewater College looks toward healing after campus tragedy

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - It has been two weeks since the tragedy that shook the Bridgewater College campus and community, but they are starting the healing process, slowly.

In a statement, Bridgewater College spokesperson Logan Bogert said the following:

“As we work toward healing, each of us may take those steps at difference paces. We do not currently have any future memorials planned, but we are still working together to care for and support one another. We continue to have counseling sessions for students and staff as we begin to heal from the events that took place on our campus.”

Students say that Bridgewater College has provided resources and places of comfort they can go to help them cope.

