CSHD looks to help people find COVID treatments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the FDA authorized the use of the Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody drug which targets the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Over the past few months, a number of anti-viral COVID medications have been approved to treat the virus.

However, the medications are not in all pharmacies and can be difficult to find so the Central Shenandoah Health District has created an online treatment locator to help.

“You can use this treatment locator to find monoclonal antibody administration sites near you. Again, the treatments are only available by prescription and most of these administration sites require a prescription and an appointment for treatment but the nice thing is you can determine where those sites are so that you can plan,” said Jordi Shelton, communications specialist for the Central Shenandoah Health District.

The locator helps people find the oral COVID treatments Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, as well as monoclonal antibodies: EVUSHELD, and Sotrovimab.

“Paxlovid and Molnupiravir: these are both treatments for mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and are available by a prescription and should be initiated as soon as possible after the diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset,” said Shelton.

Sotrovimab is for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients not sick enough to be in the hospital and is given by an infusion in a vein.

EVUSHELD is used in individuals who have a weak immune system or cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccine from developing illness in the first place (pre-exposure prophylaxis = prevention BEFORE exposure). It is given by one injection into each buttock muscle.

You can find the Locator tool by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.