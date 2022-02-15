Advertisement

FDA authorizes new monoclonal antibody

monoclonal antibody (file)
monoclonal antibody (file)(WEEK/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not everyone at UVA Health is on board with a new, FDA authorized COVID-19 treatment.

Doctor Patrick Jackson says they have been trying to match up certain antibodies with specific COVID-19 strains. The newest monoclonal antibody is called bebtelovimab. It is targeted for the omicron variant and BA.2 subvariant, but Dr. Jackson says it looks like it may not be as effective.

“I don’t think the data is super excellent for the efficacy of bebtelovimab,” Jackson said. “But fortunately, we have not, you know, we don’t think we have a whole lot of BA.2 right now locally.”

Dr. Jackson says UVA Health does not have this new drug yet.

