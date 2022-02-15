Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, February 14

High school basketball highlights and scores from Monday, February 14.
High school basketball highlights and scores from Monday, February 14.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Monday, February 14.

Boys Basketball

Fort Defiance 63, Stuarts Draft 56

Bull Run District Tournament - Quarterfinals

(1) East Rockingham 71, (8) Luray 38

(5) Madison County 67, (4) Page County 37

(3) Rappahannock County 55, (6) Clarke County 40

(2) Central 50, (7) Strasburg 35

Girls Basketball

Fort Defiance 72, Stuarts Draft 42

Bull Run District Tournament - Quarterfinals

(1) Luray 49, (8) Mountain View 22

(4) Central 37, (5) Madison County 32

(3) Clarke County 48, (6) Page County 41

(7) Rappahannock County 48, (2) Strasburg 38

