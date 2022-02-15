JMU drops road game at Delaware

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a road loss at Delaware Monday evening.

The Blue Hens defeated the Dukes, 81-60, at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark. Delaware shot 48% from the field compared to just 37% for JMU and the Blue Hens were a perfect 13-of-13 from the free throw line.

Vado Morse led JMU in scoring with 15 points while Jameer Nelson Jr. paced Delaware with a game-high 30 points.

James Madison drops to 14-11 overall and 5-9 in CAA play. The Dukes’ road trip continues with a Thursday night contest at College of Charleston. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

