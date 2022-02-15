THE JOURNEY 2022: Staunton woman spends most of her life fighting for voting rights

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - From pushing for virtual access to Staunton City Council meetings to fighting for employment opportunities, Barbara Lee’s passion has always been voting rights while growing up in Staunton.

“We had things thrown at us from the buses because back in those days the buses had windows that went up and down. That is when I realized the hatred that was shown to people of color,” Lee said.

A bus trip to the nation’s capital changed everything.

“It was hot that is what I remember about and a lot of people,” Lee recalled.

Among that DC heat, Lee and thousands of other people, listened to calls for equality, and the phrase " I Have a Dream” took on a whole new meaning.

“When I came home from that march, I understood. As I grew older, I start reading books and going to the library to get books on Martin Luther King. Reading what he was saying, I took interest in voting rights, which is my passion,” Lee explained.

From the age of 15 to the present day, Lee has attended marches, rallies, registered people to vote, phone banked, door knocks and so much more.

“My fight keeps going. I’ve worked on campaigns. I was honored to be in Denver to hear the first Black president deliver his speech, on the same day as Martin Luther King. That was an emotional day for all of us,” she said.

Whether it is working a presidential election or just taking a trip to the grocery store, Lee never leaves home without her bag of voter registration cards.

“When I hear someone say ‘I just did my first election’ it makes you feel good that your work is not in vain,” she said with a smile. “That’s why I stay here and keep fighting for the same thing.”

Whether it be community members, neighbors, or even strangers, Lee is dedicated to helping people understand it is not just about checking a box on the ballet.

“Your only voice is at the ballot box, if you don’t vote you can’t complain,” she said.

Lee says she doesn’t plan on stopping the fight for voting rights anytime soon.

“I’m going to keep on doing it, as long as I can.”

