Motorists can expect delays due to tractor trailer crash in Rockingham County
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 256.3 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
The south left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles, from Lacey Spring to Tenth Legion.
VDOT says there is a heavy-duty wrecker on scene. This is a developing story.
