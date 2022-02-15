Parents in Staunton thank school board, discuss mask mandates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Masks in Staunton City Schools was still something people wanted to talk about Monday, February 14, despite a bill getting rid of a mask mandate now on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

During the monthly school board meeting, several people got up to speak. Some spoke out against masking, a lot more were in favor of it, and the majority thanked the board for looking out for the children and the community.

“I’m here to talk about the continued muzzling of our children that this board’s mask mandates have done,” Staunton father of three John Wilson said. “Unlike the board, I believe that parents and their family doctors are best positioned to make medical decisions for their children.”

“All kids deserve the opportunity to be safe in school and to be able to freely learn,” Kristin Siegel said, a Staunton mom who supports the board. “Because of your dedication to their safety, my children have missed no days of school this year because of COVID.”

Right now, Staunton City Schools has a mask mandate in place, but Superintendent Garett Smith says they’re prepared to comply with any changes to the law.

