Police investigating possible bomb threat at Staunton High School

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An investigation is underway after the Staunton Police Department received a report for a possible bomb threat at Staunton High School on Monday.

According to the Staunton Police Department, it does not appear to be a credible threat, however, the investigation is ongoing.

“The Staunton Police Department continues to work with Staunton City School officials to ensure a safe learning environment for all students, staff and teachers at the high school,” read a press release from the police department on Monday night.

Police and the Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.

Anybody with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Staunton Police

Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

