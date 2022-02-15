Riverheads, Buffalo Gap look to make noise in Class 1 state wrestling tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The VHSL state wrestling championships take place later this week.

Classes 1-3 will compete in Salem at the Salem Civic Center. A pair of local teams from Augusta County are expecting to make an impact during the Class 1 state tournament.

Riverheads recently won its sixth straight region championship and is taking 14 wrestlers to the state tournament. The Gladiators have a major goal in mind when they hit the mats in Salem: win the Class 1 team championship.

“If...we show up, we compete. I think we can do it,” said Riverheads junior Luke Bryant, who competes at 182 pounds. “This is the right team to do it.”

To win a state title, Riverheads will have to beat perennial power Grundy. The Golden Wave has won three straight Class 1 state championships and five in a row overall. Grundy has won a VHSL-record 24 team wrestling state championships.

“I think if they show up and wrestle better than us then they win, if we show up and wrestle better than them...I think it’s neck and neck right now,” said Riverheads senior Jude Robson, who competes at 126 pounds. “Of course, they probably say otherwise but yeah we are coming after them.”

Riverheads head coach Scott Swats added: “(Grundy is) kind of the standard in my eyes and that’s what I kind of want to build up to and I feel like this year’s program could actually do it.”

Buffalo Gap, the team that finished second to the Riverheads in the Region 1B Tournament, is also hoping for a successful trip to Salem. For the first time in program history, the Bison have 10 wrestlers competing at the state tournament.

“We’re a football school and we’re wrestling and to send all 10, that’s just pretty special,” said Buffalo Gap senior Mark Yoder, who competes at 182 pounds. “We haven’t done that. We set a record this year.”

The goal for the Bison: have more than half of the team earn a spot on the podium in their respective weight classes.

“Our biggest goal, and I would be lying if I said we haven’t talked about it a bunch, is to place more than five kids at the state tournament.” said Buffalo Gap head coach A.J. Dobzeniecki. “The most we have ever had is five and we tied that last year.”

The Class 1-3 state wrestling championships begin Friday morning in Salem. The Class 4-6 state wrestling championships begin Friday morning in Virginia Beach. For more information on the VHSL Wrestling Championships, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.