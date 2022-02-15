Advertisement

Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.(Sam's Club)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wholesale retailer Sam’s Club is offering a heavily discounted membership deal.

The warehouse club is offering $8 memberships until Thursday as a result of a promotion it ran for the Super Bowl.

The promotion stated that the price for a new membership would be equal to the yard line the ball was at during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, which is when the retailer ran a 30-second commercial.

The Los Angeles Rams had the ball on the Cincinnati Bengals’ eight-yard line when the commercial ran, which means new customers can receive a Sam’s Club membership for $37 less than the normal price of $45.

The Rams would eventually score the Super Bowl-winning touchdown on that drive.

The deal only applies to the Club membership tier, and there is only one discounted membership per person. The memberships are valid for one year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Waynesboro Police Department safely located Charleigh Paluszak Monday, Feb. 14. She had...
Waynesboro PD: Missing girl found safe
VSP investigating fatal crash is Rockingham County
VSP GENERIC
Pedestrian struck and killed in Stuarts Draft
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs his first bill into law to assist dairy farmers. The...
Virginia governor signs first bill into law patroned by Shenandoah Valley lawmaker
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County school board votes 3-2 to continue masking

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
US hasn’t verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine
People around the valley continuing to have issues with the VEC
People around the valley continuing to have issues with the VEC
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme
FILE - Young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa,...
US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert
Velocity Urgent Care coming to Harrisonburg
Velocity Urgent Care coming to Harrisonburg