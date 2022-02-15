Advertisement

Valentine’s survey: Americans are less likely than ever to have sex or get married

There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials.(Stocksnap from Pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - While Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, it’s also a time to reassess the state of relationships.

According to the General Social Survey, 26% of Americans ages 18 and up didn’t have sex once over the past year.

While some of that can be blamed on the pandemic, social scientists point out it is a trend that has been developing over time – on par with an increase in unmarried men and women living alone.

While younger people are struggling romantically, the percentage of people over 55 in a relationship has remained steady.

And there is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials. That means though there are fewer marriages, the ones that do happen are more likely to succeed.

