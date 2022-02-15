Valley activists gather to discuss updated marijuana legislation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although the use of marijuana is legal in the commonwealth, some people are still incarcerated for their use of the drug prior to its legalization.

According to data from the New Frontier and the American Civil Liberties Union, Black Americans are three to four times more likely to get arrested for use or possession of marijuana, even though that data reflects usage at similar rates. That discrepancy continues to impact individuals and families in Virginia now.

Valley activists, like members of RISE Organization, will gather online Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Wednesday, Feb. 16 to discuss current laws and changes forthcoming. Chanda McGuffin, co-founder of RISE, said she wants to make sure everyone understands their rights.

“If we aren’t aware of all the nuances and the intricate details in what’s happening now, we will get left out of that conversation altogether,” McGuffin said.

The meetings are meant to help Virginians gain information about current legislation.

“Our hope is that as many black and brown citizens of Virginia can get online and hear the information and not through the grapevine,” McGuffin said.

Virginia NORML compiled all marijuana-related legislation here, and McGuffin said it’s those bills they are helping people to understand.

“Those individuals who have been negatively impacted over the years. Some are even still incarcerated over marijuana. Their families will hear, their families will see, their families will be able to ask any kinds of questions so that they know going forward what’s next,” she said.

The meetings begin at 7, and the link to register is on RISE’s Facebook, or you can find it on Zoom.

