VCU receives $104 million gift to fight liver disease

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is on the receiving end of some major research dollars.

Tuesday, VCU’s president announced the historic gift of $104 million to battle liver and liver-related metabolic diseases during his State of the University Address.

“This is a moment at VCU where aspiration is an absolute match to our ability. When someday becomes right now,” said Michael Rao, VCU and VCU Health President.

The gift is the largest, publicly shared gift for liver research in U.S. history. The funds comes from Richard Todd Stravitz and his family’s foundation. Doctor Stravitz is a former VCU physician and philanthropist.

“Mostly, especially when I was a young doctor it was a losing battle so that’s the why. Why now? Because we are really on the cusp of tremendous research-oriented advancement in medicine,” said Dr. Richard Todd Stravitz, Barbara Brunckhorst Foundation.

Doctor Stravitz hopes liver transplants become a last resort in treatment and not a first option like it is now. VCU says the money will position the institution as global leader in live disease research, testing and patient care.

“That it’s patient oriented and designed to make sure the concepts that we have in our head turn into molecules in our labs and the journey that molecule from our lab to a couple in your local pharmacy is shortened,” said Dr. Arun Sanyal, VCU School of Medicine.

Doctors at VCU say the money will help create liver disease-related drugs and therapies, and will provide resources to tackle every step, while hoping to take the stigma away from this issue.

“If you have liver disease you must have done it to yourself. But that’s not true. And we know that. And this is really a critical time when we need to increase awareness around liver disease,” said Dr. Sanyal.

The institute’s official name is pending approval by VCU’s Board of Visitors.

