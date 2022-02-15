Velocity Urgent Care coming to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg is getting a new urgent care. Velocity Urgent Care is coming is set to open in Harrisonburg Feb. 23.

This new urgent care, sponsored by Sentara, is right across from the RMH Medical Center on Stone Spring Rd.

“Part of our strategy is to also follow the footprint of Sentara,” Barbara Smith, CEO of Velocity, said. “So as they continue to expand in other regions we will continue to expand in other regions as well.”

This could be the first of many Velocity centers that come through the Valley, as they are already looking to expand in the area.

“So right now, we have a plan already in place for Charlottesville that is already on the drawing board, and we are absolutely looking throughout the Valley to expand upon,” said Smith.

Although there are other urgent cares already around, Velocity believes the way it cares for its patients makes it stand out among the rest.

“We like to think that we provide good quality care, timely,” Smith said. “That we listen to our patients, we hear what’s important to them and we try to address their needs directly.”

One of the biggest needs Velocity hopes to address is physicals for all local athletes.

“Between Rockingham County, Shenandoah County they don’t have a lot of options to go to for sports physicals,” Patti Stowers, director of Harrisonburg Velocity, said. “We want parents, teachers, school organizations out there to know that we’re here to help the community, you know we’ll be open for those sports, all sports.”

