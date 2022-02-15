Virginia governor signs first bill into law patroned by Shenandoah Valley lawmaker

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed his first bill into law on Monday and it was legislation patroned by Del. Tony Wilt of Harrisonburg.

The bill makes several adjustments to the recently established Dairy Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program.

House Bill 828 ensures ensures farmers can participate in the state premium assistant program, despite recent delays in the rollout of the federal farm bill program. According to a press release from Del. Wilt, the federal program works like an insurance policy to guard against low and volatile milk prices. The state premium assistance program helps small to mid-size dairy farmers in covering their costs to sign up for the federal program. The bill also ensures that farmers that choose to work with the federal Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) on their conservation practices are still able to participate in the premium assistance program.

“As the Commonwealth’s top industry, it’s fitting to have the first bill signed into law be one that supports our farmers and agriculture economy,” said Wilt. “This bill makes some necessary improvements to our Dairy Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program that was established last year. Providing some assistance to our dairy farmers while also further incentivizing conservation practices is something that I have worked on for several years. I’m glad we had the opportunity to get something across the finish line last year and can build on that progress now.”

Wilt’s bill was the first to make it to the governor’s desk due to the emergency status of the legislation.

Today, I signed my first bill as governor, HB 828, to assist dairy farmers!



Agriculture plays a critical role in Virginia’s economy and communities. I will always work alongside Virginia’s great farmers.



Thank you @DelTonyWilt for your great work on this piece of legislation. pic.twitter.com/8WeAjo9JTd — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 14, 2022

