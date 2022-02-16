Augusta Health to allow one visitor for patients as COVID transmission decreases

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health reported local COVID-19 cases are decreasing, and community transmission is going down.

Now, patients will be able to have one guest in the hospital.

“For a number of weeks, our cases, our positivity rate, was continuing to rise. It peaked a couple weeks ago, and we’ve been watching it come down,” said Augusta Health’s Vice President and Professional Services Scott Crabtree.

Crabtree said they expect to see cases continue to decrease.

“Knowing we’re a far way out of the woods yet, it is encouraging to see us trending in the right direction,” he said.

CDC data shows about 28% of the country have booster shots, but health experts hope to see that number continue to increase. Crabtree said they’ve continued to vaccinate people in their vaccine clinics.

“There are still people that are a little late to the game, but for whatever reason, they’re gradually choosing to get the vaccine. It’s never too late,” Crabtree said.

He said they’ll continue to care for the community, and it’s easiest to do that when more people are vaccinated.

“We’re dedicated to taking care of any and everybody that is in our community, and the more people that we can keep healthy and prevent getting sick, the better off we all are,” he said.

Cases in the Central Shenandoah Health District hit their peak in mid-January, and the seven-day average is around 150.

