Advertisement

Augusta Health to allow one visitor for patients as COVID transmission decreases

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health reported local COVID-19 cases are decreasing, and community transmission is going down.

Now, patients will be able to have one guest in the hospital.

“For a number of weeks, our cases, our positivity rate, was continuing to rise. It peaked a couple weeks ago, and we’ve been watching it come down,” said Augusta Health’s Vice President and Professional Services Scott Crabtree.

Crabtree said they expect to see cases continue to decrease.

“Knowing we’re a far way out of the woods yet, it is encouraging to see us trending in the right direction,” he said.

CDC data shows about 28% of the country have booster shots, but health experts hope to see that number continue to increase. Crabtree said they’ve continued to vaccinate people in their vaccine clinics.

“There are still people that are a little late to the game, but for whatever reason, they’re gradually choosing to get the vaccine. It’s never too late,” Crabtree said.

He said they’ll continue to care for the community, and it’s easiest to do that when more people are vaccinated.

“We’re dedicated to taking care of any and everybody that is in our community, and the more people that we can keep healthy and prevent getting sick, the better off we all are,” he said.

Cases in the Central Shenandoah Health District hit their peak in mid-January, and the seven-day average is around 150.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on scene of the Feb. 6 house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
Victim identified and cause determined in fatal house fire Feb. 6
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs his first bill into law to assist dairy farmers. The...
Virginia governor signs first bill into law patroned by Shenandoah Valley lawmaker
Police investigating incident
Stabbing investigation in Harrisonburg
The Waynesboro Police Department safely located Charleigh Paluszak Monday, Feb. 14. She had...
Waynesboro PD: Missing girl found safe
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

Governor Youngkin signed legislation Wednesday afternoon that gives parents the right to opt...
Rockingham County Public Schools updates COVID mitigation following new law
Students wearing masks in school
Governor Youngkin signs legislation to end school mask mandates
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,030 Wednesday
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health kicks off community health assessment survey