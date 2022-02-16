Advertisement

Cause of death confirmed for former Lynchburg Police chief and wife

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE: The Lynchburg Police Department is currently awaiting toxicology results and DNA testing related to the case and the investigation is ongoing.

EARLIER STORY: LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the cause of death of a former Lynchburg Police Chief and his wife.

Medical examiners say Calvin E. Robertson, Jr., 90, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his wife, Gloria Robertson, 88 died of a gunshot wound to the torso. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The couple was found shot in their home in the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive February 3. The shooting led a local elementary school to go on lockdown. The former police chief was pronounced dead at the scene, while his wife was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Robertson was an officer with the Lynchburg Police Department from August 1955 until 1987 that included a stint as the chief of police from October 1981 until his retirement in 1987.

