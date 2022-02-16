East Hardy High School teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award

BAKER, W.Va. (WHSV) - Michelle Wolfe, an English teacher at East Hardy High School, was celebrated at a surprise school assembly Wednesday where she received a Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 prize.

Baker was the first stop on the 35th Milken Educator Awards anniversary tour, honoring innovative and dedicated teachers. Wolfe is among more than 60 educators nationwide who will be recognized during the 2021-22 school year in front of appreciative colleagues and local and state education officials.

Stephanie Bishop, vice president of the Milken Educator Awards, joined West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch to make the announcement.

“The influence of a talented educator can last a lifetime,” Bishop said. “Michelle Wolfe gives her students the gift of confidence and a passion for writing and analysis that will serve them far beyond the walls of her classroom. I am delighted to welcome her as the first Milken Educator Award recipient of the 2021-22 school year.”

Wolfe is the first recipient from the Hardy County School District since 1994, according to a press release.

“Ms. Wolfe embodies the purpose and passion of today’s effective educator. She has knocked down the walls of her classroom and school to extend learning to far reaches of the world,” said Burch. “Her lessons and learning experiences create sparks among her students that have profound impacts. She has given them one of the most important gifts possible – a love of learning and a vision for their future.”

“We are grateful to the Milken Family Foundation for once again honoring a West Virginia teacher,” Burch continued. “It means so very much that the national tour is starting here with this outstanding educator. This award not only recognizes excellence in the profession, but it allows Ms. Wolfe to join a family of local and national Milken educators who will provide a network of peer connections and supports.”

Milken Educator Award recipients are heralded in their early to mid-career for what they have achieved, and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities inherent in the award.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.