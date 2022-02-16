Advertisement

HPD announces retired K-9 death

Throughout his career, Max had conducted over 500 searches, confiscated $97,000 and located 55 pounds of marijuana.
Throughout his career, Max had conducted over 500 searches, confiscated $97,000 and located 55 pounds of marijuana.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department announced that their retired K-9 Max passed away February 12, 2022, after a sudden decline in health. He was 12 years old.

In a post, HPD said K-9 Max was an integral part of the K-9 Unit from 2010 until 2020. He was partnered with HPD Officer Bradley Boyce from 2015 through 2020.

Max was a dual-purpose narcotic detection and patrol utility K9, and during his service with HPD, he earned multiple awards from the Virginia Police Canine Association.

HPD ended with a message: “Rest in peace and thank you for your service, Max – you will be missed!”

It is with great sadness that we are announcing that HPD’s retired K-9 Max passed away on February 12th, 2022, after a...

Posted by Harrisonburg Police Department on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

