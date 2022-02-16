Advertisement

JMU Rocketry Team participating in year-long NASA competition

JMU students building rocket.
JMU students building rocket.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Members of James Madison University’s rocketry team are putting the finishing touches on a rocket they will be launching in April as part of the NASA Student Launch Initiative, a year-long NASA competition.

The group of mostly senior engineering majors are the first at JMU to dive into aerospace engineering, and they hope to lay the groundwork for future students.

“What got us into it is how we were all interested in aerospace and rockets and wanted to work towards building something,” said Brandon Carroll, a senior at JMU.

Carroll added many of them are also pursuing careers in aerospace for various companies after they graduate.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” said Kris Krueger, a senior at JMU. “But in regards to how rewarding it is, it’s really rewarding.”

JMU will be competing against other schools and universities across the country and the launch will be taking place April 23 in Huntsville, Alabama. For more information on the NASA Student Launch Initiative, click here.

