Police: 5 troopers hurt in crash during I-95 chase

Police say a woman and man were arrested, but they’re still looking for two men who ran off.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say five troopers were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 during a chase. WTOP-FM reports that state police say Fairfax County police tried to stop a Ford Fiesta reported stolen in New York, but it sped off at more than 100 mph.

Troopers surrounded the car to slow it down, but state police say it rammed a police car, setting off a chain-reaction crash involving three police vehicles.

Five troopers were treated at a hospital and released. The car kept going, but it was found in a restaurant parking lot along Prince William Parkway.

Police say a woman and man were arrested, but they’re still looking for two men who ran off.

