Renters battle increasing housing prices

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley, renters are struggling to find places to live.

“I think that folks in homeless and housing services have always known that there’s an issue with affordable housing, but I think the community at large is becoming aware of that,” said Community Valley Services Board (CVSB) Services Supervisor Lydia Campbell.

Campbell works with people in the Valley experiencing housing insecurity, and she’s seen how the housing market has changed over the last few years.

“The pandemic is really what highlighted is that there is a lack of affordable housing stock in our community,” Campbell said.

Since the eviction moratorium prevented many evictions, it brought out a new piece to affordable housing.

“It was clear, with the eviction moratorium, that our entire in-flow of available units was built on the misfortune of others,” she said.

Campbell serves as the chair for the Valley Homeless Connection through CVSB, and they work with landlords to provide housing to people who need help. They use the Housing and Urban Development Fair Market Area Rent to establish prices for their clients.

She said finding affordable rent can be challenging, even for people who aren’t part of their program, especially when landlords ask for renters to have a monthly income of three times the rent.

“Even if you are lucky enough to find a unit that’s 675, you might need to write a check for the first month’s rent, last month’s rent and the security deposit, that’s $1900. Who can write a check for $1,900?” Campbell said.

Campbell said most localities across the country are having a conversation about affordable housing.

Some localities theorize short term rentals, like Airbnbs, contribute to the problem as investors buy property. However, Waynesboro Director of Community Development Luke Juday said that doesn’t seem to be a factor in the city.

“We don’t find that Airbnb influence the long-term rental market that much. There just aren’t enough of them to dramatically change the calculus for supply and demand of the housing market,” he said.

He said in a given month, 10 units are registered as a short-term rental property in the city. In many cases, he said the units were previously unoccupied, bought and remodeled, and listed as a short-term rental.

“Airbnb has been a great vehicle to get a number of properties back in use that were previously vacant,” said Juday.

While short-term rentals may cause some stress in larger cities, many smaller localities look to other solutions. Juday said right now, it’s about waiting for construction to catch up to demand.

“Generally, construction is going to lag increases in demand a little bit, so I think over the next couple of years you’re going to see new units coming online,” he said.

Juday said Waynesboro likes to see affordable units built because of the city’s demographics.

“Most developers who come to the city of Waynesboro aren’t interested in building really expensive high-end houses. They’re working on building workforce housing, trying to get that housing as affordable as possible because we attract a lot of young families here, a lot of middle class workers, so there’s a lot of housing that’s being constructed,” Juday said.

He said in the past, many people called on the city to restore run-down dwellings. Now, the call is to bring in affordable housing.

“Folks are starting to be concerned about rising prices, which in a way is a good thing. It shows people want to live here and the city is active and growing. Now, we’ve got to be more conscious of that,” he said.

HUD Fair Market Rent for the Augusta County area was $528 in 2011. That amount has risen to $695 in 2022. Fair Market Rent is used to set payment standards for federal housing assistance programs, and the amount is calculated by the 40th-percentile of typical rentals in a given year.

