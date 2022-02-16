Rockingham County Public Schools updates COVID mitigation following new law

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Youngkin signed legislation Wednesday afternoon that gives parents the right to opt their children out of wearing a mask at school. The new law goes into effect immediately, and school divisions have until March 1, 2022 to comply with the new law.

Given the discussion at Monday’s school board meeting related to adjusting plans if new legislation is approved, Rockingham County Public Schools will make a number of changes to its mitigation plan effective Thursday, February 17, 2022, according to an email sent out to parents and staff.

RCPS will provide additional information as it adjusts, but following are the most important highlights:

Given the new legislation, masks will be optional for students in RCPS beginning Thursday morning. RCPS asks parents to decide with their children whether or not they will wear a mask at school. No forms or other notification to the school are required. RCPS expects that each family’s decision will be respected by all members of the school community. For those who wish to continue wearing a mask to protect themselves from infection, please remember that KN95 masks and surgical masks have shown to provide a significant level of protection. Current Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) regulations state that fully vaccinated employees have a choice whether or not to wear a mask. This rule is expected to be reviewed by DOLI in the near future. According to a January 29, 2021 order from the CDC, masks are required on school buses until at least March 18, 2022. Contact tracing will no longer occur for every close contact. We will coordinate with VDH if we have evidence of an outbreak as defined in the new VDH Guidance (3 connected cases within 14 days for which transmission at school is the only reasonable explanation). According to updated guidance from Governor’s Youngkin’s new VDH team, schools have the authority to isolate or quarantine students based on the circumstances and explanation above. Students/staff who test positive will need to isolate for at least 5 days. If symptoms have improved and no fever is present, the staff member or student may return on day 6 only if an appropriate mask (surgical mask or KN95) will be worn consistently and correctly on days 6-10. The updated VDH guidance states that parents are expected to notify schools if a student tests positive for the virus that causes COVID. Parents will be permitted to serve as chaperones and volunteers as long as they follow the same rules as staff. Field trip rules, including those for overnight trips, revert to normal procedures (no vaccination check or testing required).

RCPS will provide additional information as it becomes available.

