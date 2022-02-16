Rockingham County school board members talk masking decision

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - During their meeting on Monday night, the Rockingham County School Board again voted to keep its school mask mandate in place as Governor Glenn Youngkin is expected to sign a bill into law that would end all school mask mandates.

The board had originally planned to wait until its February 28th meeting to revisit the issue of masks in schools.

“The parents were asking, they wanted to know what the possibilities were if we would lift the mandate prior to the law becoming effective. We wanted to be responsive and so that’s why we revisited it,” said Dr. Charlette McQuilkin, a member of the Rockingham County school board.

The board voted 3-2 to keep masks in place for the moment, McQuilkin said the goal has always been to lift the mask mandates when there is a low level of transmission and COVID case in the community.

“We will follow what the Virginia Department of Health recommends. We are hoping that the spread has come down greatly by the end of the month which gives us a little bit more time to have fewer cases,” she said.

Matt Cross, one of the two board members who voted to lift the mask mandate, said he feels the vote was a missed opportunity since the majority of parents oppose the mask mandate.

“We missed an opportunity last night to lead in our community and I think one of the things we really need to look at is what mitigation strategies we are going to use that best fits our community in Rockingham County,” said Cross.

Cross said while the mask mandate is likely to be lifted in the coming days by the governor, he is disappointed the board will be waiting for the law to go into effect before ending the mandate.

“This board is not reflecting the wishes of the majority of the community or parents in unmasking our children and giving that responsibility back to parents, so I’m disappointed that the law is going to have to force us to unmask our children,” he said.

Dr. Charlette McQuilikin said she expects the board will evaluate its other mitigation strategies on Feb. 28th assuming the mask mandate has been lifted by then.

