SCCF launching virtual event to connect entrepreneurs

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund located in Staunton, VA.
By Tara Todd
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) is launching its virtual Open Coffee Thursday, February 17.

The idea is to bring entrepreneurs together as a community. The virtual format aims to bridge the gap between communities and help connect people across the area.

Katie Overfield-Zook says entrepreneurship can be lonely and isolating.

“Finding, you know, open coffees and things like this where you can get out of your own head and maybe say, ‘OK for this hour I’m not going to worry about my own startup. I’m going talk to someone else about their startup and learn how they did it and how they grew it,’” Overfield-Zook said.

The first Zoom meeting is set for 2 p.m. Thursday. The meetings will be monthly, then once a quarter they’ll meet in-person for an after-hours event.

