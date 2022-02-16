Advertisement

Stabbing investigation in Harrisonburg

Police investigating incident
Police investigating incident(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police are investigating a stabbing along the 200 block of Vine Street when an argument escalated into an assault.

It happened on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

Police said officers initially responded to a call for a disorderly conduct when another caller said a 20-year-old man had an apparent stab wound.

The victim was taken to UVA Medical Center to be treated and Harrisonburg Police were not able to interview him until Tuesday night.

No arrests have been made, but a police spokesperson said other people involved were identified and knew each other.

Police spent Tuesday canvassing the area of the incident and interviewed more people.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Rockingham County school board members talk masking decision
