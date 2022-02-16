Stabbing investigation in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police are investigating a stabbing along the 200 block of Vine Street when an argument escalated into an assault.

It happened on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

Police said officers initially responded to a call for a disorderly conduct when another caller said a 20-year-old man had an apparent stab wound.

The victim was taken to UVA Medical Center to be treated and Harrisonburg Police were not able to interview him until Tuesday night.

No arrests have been made, but a police spokesperson said other people involved were identified and knew each other.

Police spent Tuesday canvassing the area of the incident and interviewed more people.

No names have been released.

