Struggles continue for Valley residents and the Virginia Employment Commission

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Shenandoah Valley and across the commonwealth continue to have major problems with the Virginia Employment Commission. Many of them are not able to receive their unemployment checks.

“It’s just been absolutely a nightmare, a nightmare really, for people who might be losing their cars, for people who have children they have to feed, for people who have medicine they have to get,” said Joy Lorien, a seasonal employee of Delaware North in Luray.

Some people have gone months without receiving their scheduled checks from the VEC despite continued efforts to reach the commission and fix any issues.

“Usually our last day or the day after that we sign up for unemployment, they usually hold your first week back and by the second week it’s always guaranteed to be there,” said Stephanie Aleshire, another seasonal employee of Delaware North.

“It’s always been there. We’ve never had any trouble and now we’ve had no money for 12 weeks,” added Lorien.

Aleshire and Lorien are among nearly 200 seasonal employees of Delaware North who work at restaurants and other locations in Shenandoah National Park and depend on unemployment when they are let go during the winter season.

“When I signed up, I received my letter of how much I’ve been making saying I have been approved. I got my PIN number. They said file every week like you’re supposed to. I started filing but every time checked for my money, it would say I wasn’t registered to get my money,” said Aleshire.

For seasonal employees like Aleshire and Lorien, it can be tough to find a temporary job during the park’s slow season because employers know they will go back to their previous job in a few months’ time.

While they haven’t had problems with VEC in the past, both women say this year it’s been one issue after another.

“It’s just been situation after situation,” said Aleshire. “Every week you receive a different letter saying what the problem is and it’s just still no money. It’s just excuse after excuse for every single person that works there.”

Across the area, people have experienced similar issues when trying to get in touch with the VEC to correct any issues and file for unemployment each week.

“They just say that I have to be patient and that as soon as something is found in my favor or against me, I’ll get a letter. Well, I get plenty of letters, I have about ten of them here and I can’t get a response on any of them,” said Ashley Cameron, a Winchester woman who lost her job due to no fault of her own back in August.

Cameron said while she has been applying for jobs over the last several months, she only received two weeks of unemployment after she first lost her job and hasn’t received any checks since.

“I just get bounced around. I just have to wait for a deputy and then I get letters in the mail that say they’re from a deputy and I call back and say, ‘Okay, I got my letter’ and it says you found in my favor but I still haven’t had any money put in my account,” she said.

Landon Fox from Page County has been employed seasonally by the federal government for years. He said he’s never seen VEC have issues like the ones he has experienced over the last few months.

“I’ve been doing this for 14 years and this is the first time I’ve ever had anything like this happen even last through COVID, my claim went right through and I was getting paid, even when they gave us extra money last year it went through, I didn’t even have to make a phone call,” said Fox.

Fox says the VEC’s communication problems have made the issues worse.

“I bet I’ve talked to 20 different people and they all tell me something completely different, and you’ll get all excited thinking ‘Yeah man, I’m gonna get going here’ and the same old thing you know, either the systems down or what have you,” he said.

Despite meeting all the unemployment requirements like looking for other jobs and filling out the requisite paperwork, many say they still aren’t getting straight answers as to what the problem is.

“They say VEC is so far behind. Doesn’t matter. We’re behind too on paying our bills and taking care of our families and now we can’t do it,” said Aleshire. “If we owed VEC that money, I’m sure we’d be in court,” added Lorien.

WHSV made several attempts to contact the VEC for comment on Monday and Tuesday and have yet to get a response.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.