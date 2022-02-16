UVA Health opens new orthopedic center

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is opening what it says is one of the nation’s largest outpatient orthopedic centers.

UVA says the new facility along Route 250 combines all aspects of orthopedic care under one roof.

“One can come to this facility and have comprehensive musculoskeletal or orthopedic care,” UVA Health Executive Officer Doctor Craig Kent said. “It was designed in an incredible way so that we’d be able to move patients through it efficiently and with great patient satisfaction, and also satisfaction for all the people that work here.”

The center will also serve more than just the Charlottesville community: “So this is going to be a referral center from people all across Virginia, and even beyond Virginia, and we’re really excited about that high level of care that we provide,” Dr. Kent said.

There is even a prosthetics wing so patients don’t have to leave building.

“The fabrication can occur on site for our patients, so patients don’t have to go to different private facilities to get their braces or their prosthetics,” UVA Health Chair of Orthopedic Surgery Doctor Bobby Chhabra said.

Departments began moving in back in January, some as recently as Friday. The goal is to have everyone moved in by summer.

“It took years to get here, but now we have the best in the country,” Dr. Chhabra said. “We want to provide the highest level of care possible and this facility will allow us to do so because we have all the resources we need.”

