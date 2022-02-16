Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

(MGN ONLINE)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police says at 3:31 p.m. Monday Feb. 14, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 340 and 612.

A 1996 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on Route 612. VSP says at the intersection, it attempted to make a left turn onto Route 340 and was struck by a southbound 2006 Land Rover.

The impact of the crash caused the Dodge to run off the road where it struck two parked vehicles. Neither vehicle was occupied.

The driver of the Dodge, 62-year-old Juanita M. Boshart of Crimora, died at the scene. VSP says she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Land Rover, 30-year-old Savannah L. Barrett of Crimora, was treated for minor injuries on scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

