Governor Youngkin signs legislation to end school mask mandates

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDBJ/AP) — Governor Youngkin Wednesday afternoon signed Senate Bill 739 to keep schools open five days a week for in-person instruction and provide a parental opt-out from school mask mandates.

Tuesday, the governor added an emergency clause to the legislation banning mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools with the goal of making the legislation operational as soon as possible.

Wednesday, the House of Delegates voted to accept the governor’s amendments, which was the final step necessary for passage. Under the amendments, local systems must allow students to opt out of mask mandates beginning March 1.

