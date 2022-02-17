ACSO reports armed bank robbery in Weyers Cave

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Officials are reporting an armed robbery out of Augusta County.

A spokesperson with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office tells WHSV it happened Thursday evening at the United Bank along Franklin St. in Weyers Cave.

We do not have any information about the suspect or if anyone is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

