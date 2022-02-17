Advertisement

Court sets 90-day mental health status report for Bridgewater shooting suspect

By Colby Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared via in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on Wednesday for a status hearing.

Campbell is facing several felony charges including the murder of campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson on February 1st.

During the hearing, a judge set a court-ordered mental health evaluation of Campbell as well as a 90-day mental health status report.

Campbell’s court-ordered defense attorney Gene Hart raised the issue of sanity at the time of the offense based on speaking with family members who said Campbell had dealt with mental health issues in the past.

The defense believes Campbell has undiagnosed mental health disorders like possible Schizophrenia.

Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst asked for the court to determine probable cause for a sanity evaluation, which the court did grant.

The defense did not request a competency hearing for Campbell but did request a police transport to Western State Hospital for him pending the outcome of the evaluation. The court gave discretion to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on that matter.

Following the completion of the 90-day mental health status report, Campbell is scheduled to be back in court for his next status hearing on May 18th at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on scene of the Feb. 6 house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
Victim identified and cause determined in fatal house fire Feb. 6
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs his first bill into law to assist dairy farmers. The...
Virginia governor signs first bill into law patroned by Shenandoah Valley lawmaker
Police investigating incident
Stabbing investigation in Harrisonburg
The Waynesboro Police Department safely located Charleigh Paluszak Monday, Feb. 14. She had...
Waynesboro PD: Missing girl found safe

Latest News

Staunton City Schools Superintendent Garett Smith is asking the state to lift the funding cap...
Staunton superintendent calls for Va. to lift funding cap amid teacher shortage crisis
Poultry farmers around the Shenandoah Valley are encouraged to take biosecurity measures after...
Poultry farmers encouraged to take biosecurity measures after bird flu detected in Virginia
Sky 12 captures the remnants of Fox Elementary school after the fire.
New security video shows Fox Elementary fire, investigation to take up to two weeks
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Ramsey Corbin
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Ramsey Corbin