Criminal charges won’t be filed for YMCA drowning of kindergartener

Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Criminal charges won’t be filed in the case of a kindergartener who drowned at a YMCA pool in Pulaski, according to W. Wesley Nance. Nance is the Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney, brought in as a special prosecutor to look into this case.

Nance says his investigation has led to no evidence of criminal negligence to support criminal charges in the death of five-year-old Auston Wingo.

Wingo drowned December 6, 2021, on a virtual learning day for students, leading to a larger-than-usual number of children, 38, at the pool, according to Nance.

Nance says four employees were tasked with watching the children, including one designated and trained lifeguard. He says at the time of the drowning, the lifeguard was watching the entire pool, while one adult employee watched the shallow end and another watched the deep end of the pool. The fourth employee was taking children back and forth to the restroom.

When Wingo was seen in the pool, he was pulled out and lifesaving measures were undertaken by pool employees, an off-duty law enforcement officer and paramedics, according to Nance. He died several hours later.

Nance says the results of his investigation reflect the boy’s death was not intentional. Read the full report below this story.

