Dukes drop to 0-2 after home loss to Virginia Tech

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 13 James Madison women’s lacrosse team has suffered back-to-back losses to begin the 2022 season.

The Dukes dropped a home game to Virginia Tech, 10-9, Wednesday evening at Sentara Park. It marks the Hokies’ first win in the series between the two programs after James Madison won the first 18 matchups.

JMU led 9-7 early in the fourth quarter before the Hokies scored the final three goals of the game. Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with four goals.

James Madison falls to 0-2 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to play UConn in Sparks, Maryland Saturday at 1 p.m.

