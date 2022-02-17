Advertisement

Dukes drop to 0-2 after home loss to Virginia Tech

The No. 13 James Madison women’s lacrosse team has suffered back-to-back losses to begin the...
The No. 13 James Madison women’s lacrosse team has suffered back-to-back losses to begin the 2022 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 13 James Madison women’s lacrosse team has suffered back-to-back losses to begin the 2022 season.

The Dukes dropped a home game to Virginia Tech, 10-9, Wednesday evening at Sentara Park. It marks the Hokies’ first win in the series between the two programs after James Madison won the first 18 matchups.

JMU led 9-7 early in the fourth quarter before the Hokies scored the final three goals of the game. Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with four goals.

James Madison falls to 0-2 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to play UConn in Sparks, Maryland Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on scene of the Feb. 6 house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
Victim identified and cause determined in fatal house fire Feb. 6
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs his first bill into law to assist dairy farmers. The...
Virginia governor signs first bill into law patroned by Shenandoah Valley lawmaker
Police investigating incident
Stabbing investigation in Harrisonburg
The Waynesboro Police Department safely located Charleigh Paluszak Monday, Feb. 14. She had...
Waynesboro PD: Missing girl found safe

Latest News

Ramsey Corbin
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Ramsey Corbin
The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered a heart-breaking loss at Drexel Wednesday...
Late three-pointer lifts Drexel to victory over JMU
High school basketball highlights and scores from Wednesday, February 16.
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, February 16
The VHSL state wrestling championships take place later this week.
Riverheads, Buffalo Gap look to make noise in Class 1 state wrestling tournament