Heart Month 2022 - One woman shares her S.C.A.D. experience

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “The first question is why, why me and what did I do. All the questions that flood to your brain. He [the doctor] was like he has only had two in his time practicing as a cardiologist and yours was the worst that I have seen of the two,” Kristin Fields said.

Kristin Fields grew up in Elkton and now lives in the Richmond area. At just 32 years old, she says she leads a pretty healthy life.

“I’ve never really had any health problems, at all. I guess the most crazy thing would be heart burn once in a while,” Fields said.

It was a normal day in December, she went to work.

“Had all my normal meetings, nothing crazy. Around 4:30 p.m., I was like I’m going to head home and beat the traffic,” she said.

On her way home, Kristin says she remembers stopping at a toll booth, and shortly after, she began to feel really weird.

“I pulled over and had shortness of breath, sweating. I’m like this doesn’t make any sense. I’m not doing anything. I called 911 when I couldn’t feel my arms, both of my arms were almost completely numb,” Kristin explained.

Being in her early 30s, healthy and none of the risk factors of a heart attack, Kristin first thought it was a panic attack.

“Maybe I ate something weird, I was just terrified. I had no idea what was going on,” she said.

Luckily where she stopped her car was near a hospital. First responders able to get her there in minutes.

“That’s when I coded and my heart stopped,” Kristin explained. ”If I would have just talked myself to keep driving, it could have been really bad.”

Kristin had to be shocked twice. Further tests would show her artery was shredded.

“Essentially, one little tear started and then I started to form little pockets of blood all the way down the artery. Nothing could get through to pump blood on that side of my heart,” she said.

Given the condition, doctors tend to be more conservative in treatment. Once a patient is known to have SCAD, instead of manually opening up the vessel, some patients are just treated with medicines.

Dr. April Shewmake is a cardiologist at Augusta Health.

“Often we will stop after we made the diagnosis. If I put equipment down in the vessel, I can make the tear worse,” Dr. Shewmake explained. “Every once in a while we do have to stent the vessel open to maximize the recovery of the heart function.”

In Kristin’s case, she was supported with medicines and stayed in the hospital for about a week. Now having been out of the hospital for a few months, she says life is as normal as it can be.

“I’m getting used to going out with the dogs and being alone. For that first section of time I wasn’t allowed to do anything by myself. I’m driving again which is different and new,” she said. “Going back to work, working from home, some days I do go into the office. It is nice to see people again.”

Kristin says she now takes a cardiac rehab class several times a week to monitor her heart health during movement and exercise. She also carries a LifeVest.

“It’s a little battery pack that if my heart were to stop, it shocks me back to life. That has been really helpful, it gives me the peace of mind to live life,” Kristin explained.

