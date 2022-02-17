Late three-pointer lifts Drexel to victory over JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered a heart-breaking loss at Drexel Wednesday night.

The Dragons rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat the Dukes, 64-61, at the Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Keishana Washington nailed a three-pointer with one minute remaining in the game to give Drexel a two-point lead that the Dragons would not relinquish.

Kiki Jefferson scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out six assists for JMU while Madison Green made four three-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points for the Dukes.

JMU drops to 11-12 overall (7-5 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host Charleston for a 12 p.m. tip-off Friday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

